Dan Moore, first-year head coach of the Troy Buchanan boys basketball team, is looking at the past as well as the future in building the program. For Trojan alumni players, they have an opportunity to help. On Feb. 17, the Trojans will host Francis Howell North. The Troy...
Read more of this story
This year, marks the 10th anniversary of the Troy Rotary Club’s Shrimp... Read more of this story
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will soon be installing new chevron... Read more of this story
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will soon be installing new chevron signs and arrow boards around curves in the northeast corner of the
Read more of this story
A Silex teen is being charged Read more
Join the Troy Area Chamber of Read more
The Lincoln County Journal is accepting Read more
Read more News Stories
The family of the century “20th Century Women“ ***1/2/ **** By Jason Wiese The teaser trailer for 20th Century Women opens with an audio
Read more of this story
A healthy, but undercooked meal “The Read more
Starring James McAvoy, James McAvoy and Read more
60 Years Ago Jan. 18, 1957 Read more
Read more Entertainment Stories
Dan Moore, first-year head coach of the Troy Buchanan boys basketball team, is looking at the past as well as the future in building
Read more of this story
In a rural area, predators are Read more
Winfield and Troy Buchanan were among Read more
The Silex Owls boys basketball team Read more
Read more Sports Stories
This year, marks the 10th anniversary of the Troy Rotary Club’s Shrimp Boil. The 2017 event sponsors include Community State Bank, Finklang Eye Health,
Read more of this story
New Frontier Bank in St. Charles Read more
The 16th Annual Lincoln County Pro-Life Read more
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri, Read more
Read more Lifestyles Stories
After flatlining during the economic downturn that began around 2008, housing markets... Read more
With so many insurance companies to chose from, you want to choose... Read more
A real estate agent is more than just a sales person. A... Read more
Many people have worked hard to build their financial future through careful... Read more
How would you and your family cope financially if you experienced the... Read more
Read more Insiders Stories
The Harlem Wizards are coming to Troy Buchanan High School, Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. The Wizards will
Read more of this story
Missouri’s Cattlemen Foundation awarded scholarships to Read more
The following students were placed on Read more
Silex Superintendent Dr. Elaine Henderson will Read more
Read more Education Stories